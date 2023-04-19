Two dead in Gulfport murder/suicide

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people died this week in what’s being called a murder/suicide.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer says Rachel Lott died from a single gunshot wound. The 46-year-old lived in an apartment on the 2200 block of Kelly Avenue in Gulfport.

The coroner says Robert Henry died from a self inflicted gunshot wound. The 38-year-old lived in a separate unit at the same complex on Kelly Avenue. He reportedly shot Lott before turning the gun on himself.

The coroner says friends hadn’t heard from either person for several days. When a landlord entered Henry’s apartment Tuesday morning, he found the bodies of both individuals.

Authorities say Henry and Lott had an on again/off again relationship. Investigators told the coroner domestic violence issues persisted in their relationship.

