Sunny skies tomorrow, but rain returns on Friday

This evening will be nice and clear as temperatures fall into the upper 60s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the mid 50s.

Tomorrow will be beautiful and sunny once again with highs in the mid 80s.

Our next system will arrive on Friday. That will give us a good chance of rain and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Saturday will start off with a few sprinkles in the morning, but skies will clear up by the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Saturday and Sunday will be nice! Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

