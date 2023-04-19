Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Sunny skies tomorrow, but rain returns on Friday

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 4/19
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be nice and clear as temperatures fall into the upper 60s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the mid 50s.

Tomorrow will be beautiful and sunny once again with highs in the mid 80s.

Our next system will arrive on Friday. That will give us a good chance of rain and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Saturday will start off with a few sprinkles in the morning, but skies will clear up by the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Saturday and Sunday will be nice! Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Forrest County Judge Robert Helfrich sentenced 16-year-old Uribe Bolden to serve 25 years...
‘You are still a child’: Judge sentences teen to serve 25 years for 2021 Hattiesburg murder
Monday, 29-year-old Denzel Jamal Blakely (left) was arrested and charged with one count of...
Gulfport mother, man charged in connection to death of 5-year-old
The Hattiesburg Housing Authority is making strides towards its next phase of renovations of...
Briarfield Apartments to be renovated later this year
If you are a new home buyer or single mom listen up. Because a local program is looking to help...
American Dream Homes program assisting single moms and first-time home buyers

Latest News

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 4/19
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 4/19
04/19 Ryan’s “Warming” Wednesday Morning Forecast
04/19 Ryan’s “Warming” Wednesday Morning Forecast
04/19 Ryan’s “Warming” Wednesday Morning Forecast
04/19 Ryan’s “Warming” Wednesday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 4/18
More sunshine for your Wednesday, but rain will return to end the week.