RR closure creates inconvenience for Ellisville residents

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Ellisville is working with the railroad company to fix the intersection at Hill Street.

Officials said the railroad track has become worn down and not easy to cross.

Although the closure Tuesday was an inconvenience to many, Ellisville Mayor Lynn Buckhalts said he’s happy that the railroad company came to fix the problem.

“It got in pretty bad shape as far as the traffic going over it, the roughness, where they’ve worked on it before,” said Buckhalts. “It desperately needed some attention, some work.”

Hill Street was closed starting at 6:30 a.m., and Buckhaults has been told that the work should be completed in one day.

