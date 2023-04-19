Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

RR closure creates inconvenience for Ellisville residents

RR closure creates inconvenience for Ellisville residents
RR closure creates inconvenience for Ellisville residents(wdam)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Ellisville is working with the railroad company to fix the intersection at Hill Street.

Officials said the railroad track has become worn down and not easy to cross.

Although the closure Tuesday was an inconvenience to many, Ellisville Mayor Lynn Buckhalts said he’s happy that the railroad company came to fix the problem.

“It got in pretty bad shape as far as the traffic going over it, the roughness, where they’ve worked on it before,” said Buckhalts. “It desperately needed some attention, some work.”

Hill Street was closed starting at 6:30 a.m., and Buckhaults has been told that the work should be completed in one day.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracey Wardley, 19
Sheriff: Teen turned in to authorities by father after shooting, killing mother
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Marijuana is legal in Illinois, but driving around with more than 80 pounds of the drug is not.
Mississippi man arrested after Marion, Ill. police find more than 80lbs. of pot during traffic stop
The shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. on Briarfield Avenue just north of Surf Style in Biloxi
Victim of fatal Briarfield Ave. shooting in Biloxi identified; one suspect in custody
L to R: Jada Clifton,16, and Jalyssa Miller, 15.
HPD seeking information on missing DeSoto Co. teens

Latest News

According to Macedonia Fire Department Public Information Officer, Austin Extine firefighters...
Driver injured in rollover crash in Forrest Co. Sunday night
Traffic on I-59 as seen from the Evelyn Gandy bridge on Tuesday night.
I-59 repaired after pothole causes multiple tire issues Tuesday night
Tire hits windshield on I-59.
Tire smashes car windshield on I-59 in Jones Co.
- (File)
Old River Road to close for bridge construction