Purvis residents concerned about stray dogs

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents in the City of Purvis are concerned about the number of stray dogs in the area.

Without an official pound, members of the street department volunteer to keep both citizens and animals safe.

While the city works to find a more permanent solution, Dr. Thomas Royals from the Purvis Animal Clinic offers some advice for pet owners in Purvis.

“Spay and neuter your pets,” Royals said. “If it is your pet, try to take charge of it and help the general population. If your dog goes missing, they’re able to reproduce and add to that number. That would be the greatest thing to reduce this problem is to spay and neuter pets.”

City officials encourage residents to contact city hall for questions about a lost pet.

