The mother of the Brookhaven ‘Devil’ has been arrested

By WLBT Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - The mother of a teenager who went by the alias “the Devil” has been arrested.

This a week after the Brookhaven Police Department posted about the “Devil” on social media, saying the teen and other juveniles had fired more than 30 “random shots” using military-style assault rifles within the city.

Shotguns and handguns were also used, authorities said.

“A message to the one called ‘Devil’ and all your followers,” the since-deleted post concluded. “We know who you are and don’t think we are not watching. Charges and arrests are pending.”

Those charges have now come, with the mother of the “Devil” being charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of minors, The Daily Leader reports.

Chief Kenneth Collins told WLBT that two juveniles were also taken into custody. It was not specified if one of these juveniles was the “Devil.”

Collins said his agency is trying to help the teens turn their lives around and that family members are “stepping up.”

He said the Facebook post about the original crime was taken down due to family members of the “Devil” reaching out to him, with both parties coming to an agreement to provide help to the teens.

