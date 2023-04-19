Win Stuff
More sunshine for your Wednesday, but rain will return to end the week.

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 4/18
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT
This evening will be nice and clear as temperatures fall into the low 60s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 50s.

Tomorrow will be beautiful and sunny once again with highs in the low 80s.

Temperatures will slowly warm up into the low to mid 80s for your Thursday with mostly sunny skies.

Our next system will arrive on Friday. That will give us a good chance of rain and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Saturday will start off with a few sprinkles in the morning, but skies will clear up by the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

