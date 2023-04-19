MDOT official gives drivers tips for National Work Zone Awareness Week

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This week Mississippi is joining other states across the country for National Work Zone Awareness Week.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation reports 49 roadside employees have died since MDOT was formed.

The most recent death was Christopher Leger in Jackson County.

This week, you’ll see reminders from MDOT to slow down and be aware of your surroundings in construction zones.

Pine Belt drivers are used to seeing orange cones, but transportation leaders hope people watch out for crew members who are simply doing their jobs.

“All of these workers want to go home to their families every day just like we want to at the end of every work day,” said Michael Flood, MDOT public information officer. “Every one of those 49 lives we have lost over the years, everyone was a friend, a son, a father, and we want all of these workers to get home safely to their families every day.”

Drivers should avoid distractions like cell phones or the radio.

MDOT said another good tip is to study your route before you hit the road so you know if there are any construction zones on your drive.

