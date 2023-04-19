Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

MDOT official gives drivers tips for National Work Zone Awareness Week

This week Mississippi is joining other states across the country for National Work Zone Awareness Week.
By Michael Clark and WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This week Mississippi is joining other states across the country for National Work Zone Awareness Week.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation reports 49 roadside employees have died since MDOT was formed.

The most recent death was Christopher Leger in Jackson County.

This week, you’ll see reminders from MDOT to slow down and be aware of your surroundings in construction zones.

Pine Belt drivers are used to seeing orange cones, but transportation leaders hope people watch out for crew members who are simply doing their jobs.

“All of these workers want to go home to their families every day just like we want to at the end of every work day,” said Michael Flood, MDOT public information officer. “Every one of those 49 lives we have lost over the years, everyone was a friend, a son, a father, and we want all of these workers to get home safely to their families every day.”

Drivers should avoid distractions like cell phones or the radio.

MDOT said another good tip is to study your route before you hit the road so you know if there are any construction zones on your drive.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracey Wardley, 19
Sheriff: Teen turned in to authorities by father after shooting, killing mother
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Marijuana is legal in Illinois, but driving around with more than 80 pounds of the drug is not.
Mississippi man arrested after Marion, Ill. police find more than 80lbs. of pot during traffic stop
The shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. on Briarfield Avenue just north of Surf Style in Biloxi
Victim of fatal Briarfield Ave. shooting in Biloxi identified; one suspect in custody
L to R: Jada Clifton,16, and Jalyssa Miller, 15.
HPD seeking information on missing DeSoto Co. teens

Latest News

RR closure creates inconvenience for Ellisville residents
RR closure creates inconvenience for Ellisville residents
Work Zone Awareness Week
Work Zone Awareness Week
According to Macedonia Fire Department Public Information Officer, Austin Extine firefighters...
Driver injured in rollover crash in Forrest Co. Sunday night
Traffic on I-59 as seen from the Evelyn Gandy bridge on Tuesday night.
I-59 repaired after pothole causes multiple tire issues Tuesday night