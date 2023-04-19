Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

MDOT and families remember workers killed in the line of duty

49 employees with the Mississippi Department of Transportation have died in work zones across Mississippi
By Maggie Wade
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In recognition of National Work Zone Awareness Week, the Mississippi Department of Transportation held a ceremony in honor of employees who lost their lives while working on state roadways.

The Fallen Worker Memorial Ceremony took place at MDOT headquarters in Jackson.
The Fallen Worker Memorial Ceremony took place at MDOT headquarters in Jackson.(MDOT)

The Fallen Worker Memorial Ceremony took place at MDOT headquarters in Jackson Tuesday. Family members helped pay tribute to their loved ones who tragically lost their lives in the line of duty. The names of all 49 fallen workers were read aloud. MDOT officials say this is a reminder of the dangers those who work along state highways face daily. Forty-nine cones with hard hats were displayed during the ceremony.

Each cone and hard hat represents a worker killed in the line of duty.
Each cone and hard hat represents a worker killed in the line of duty.(MDOT)

MDOT Executive Director Brad White said, “Work zone safety awareness has never been a more important cause than it is today with cell phone use and distracted driving increasing more each passing year.”

Willie Simmons, Central Transportation District Commissioner, said, “It is our responsibility to take action to help prevent further tragedies and protect the lives of those that work to improve our transportation infrastructure. Work zone safety starts with awareness.”

Governor Tate Reeves proclaimed April 17 through 21 as Work Zone Awareness Week in Mississippi. Drivers are reminded to be vigilant, to slow down, and follow all traffic signs in work zones.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Forrest County Judge Robert Helfrich sentenced 16-year-old Uribe Bolden to serve 25 years...
‘You are still a child’: Judge sentences teen to serve 25 years for 2021 Hattiesburg murder
Monday, 29-year-old Denzel Jamal Blakely (left) was arrested and charged with one count of...
Gulfport mother, man charged in connection to death of 5-year-old
The Hattiesburg Housing Authority is making strides towards its next phase of renovations of...
Briarfield Apartments to be renovated later this year
If you are a new home buyer or single mom listen up. Because a local program is looking to help...
American Dream Homes program assisting single moms and first-time home buyers

Latest News

City officials encourage residents to contact city hall for questions about a lost pet.
Purvis residents concerned about stray dogs
6pm Headlines 4/18
6pm Headlines 4/18
Topgolf one step closer to coming to the magnolia state
A view from above the North Lawn of Jones Hall on the Jones College campus prior to the...
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann to keynote Jones College 2023 Commencement Ceremony