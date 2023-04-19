Win Stuff
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann to keynote Jones College 2023 Commencement Ceremony

A view from above the North Lawn of Jones Hall on the Jones College campus prior to the...
A view from above the North Lawn of Jones Hall on the Jones College campus prior to the 2022Commencement Ceremony.(JC Marketing)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
News release from the Jones College Media-Public Relations Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly 650 of the more than 700 students eligible to graduate are participating in the 95th annual Commencement Ceremony at Jones College.

This year, graduates and guests will hear from Miss. Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann as the keynote speaker.

The graduation ceremony will be held on Friday, May 5, at 7:30 p.m., on the North Lawn of Jones Hall with plans to move the event to the A.B. Howard/Bobcat Gymnasium if there is inclement weather.

This ceremony will also mark the first class of the new Middle College Program at Laurel High School with Laurel High School students earning both their high school diploma and an associate degree from Jones College. These students include:

  • Micah Evyn Johnson Hill
  • Zipporah Kenzie Husband
  • Gabrielle E. Peters
  • Leslie Santiago
  • Milan Shanks
  • Alayna Kathleen Smith
  • Aubreney Alexis Stenson
  • Amiah White

These students finished their high school requirements simultaneously while attending college courses to complete a two-year degree.

Seating will be first come first serve with a large crowd expected to support graduates participating in the ceremony. Graduates will receive either an associate in arts degree, an associate in applied science degree, a technical certificate or a career certificate.

To watch the ceremony live, check the website HERE.

For questions specifically regarding the 2023 graduation ceremony, please contact Kacie Birdsong at 601-477-4137.

