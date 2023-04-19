HPD asking for public’s help in locating missing teen

From City of Hattiesburg Communications Department

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen.

Ashton Foster, 14, Hattiesburg, was last seen at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at his residence located on James Street.

He was last seen wearing blue shorts, a long-sleeve navy blue shirt with white writing on the front, white socks and dark-colored Croc shoes.

Police said Ashton Foster, 14, was last seen Monday afternoon at his home in Hattiesburg. (Hattiesburg Police Department)

Foster is approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Foster is believed to have contacted a person from Baton Rouge, La., to pick him up and transport him to Baton Rouge where his girlfriend currently resides.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and the Baton Rouge Police Department are assisting in the investigation.

If anyone has any information pertaining to Foster’s whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg police at (601) 554-3747 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867 (STOP).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.