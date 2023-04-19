Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg Pocket Museum unveils ‘Detective McDroppings,’ three other art installments

In the last two months, the alley has had four new works of art to see
In the last two months, the alley has had four new works of art to see
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum is always a place of surprise and wonderment for first-time and repeat visitors alike because there is always something new to see and experience.

In the last two months, the alley has had four new works of art to see, including “Mouse House” and “Be BRAVE Little One” by Lissa Ortego, owner of Bristles Studio and creator of five other art installations in the Pocket Alley.

Lissa Ortego is the artist behind seven art installations at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum,...
Lissa Ortego is the artist behind seven art installations at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum, including the newest two, “Mouse House” and “Be BRAVE Little One."(Hattiesburg Pocket Museum)

However, new artists to the alley are mother and daughter Colbey and Aubri Sparkman. The duo brought color, movement and whimsy to two utility boxes with their works “Peace, Love and the Hub” by Colbey and “Detective McDroppings on the Case” by Aubri.

Colbey and Aubri Sparkman brought color, movement and whimsy to two utility boxes with their...
Colbey and Aubri Sparkman brought color, movement and whimsy to two utility boxes with their works “Peace, Love and the Hub” by Colbey and “Detective McDroppings on the Case” by Aubri.(Hattiesburg Pocket Museum)

“We are so fortunate to have such a wealth of talented artists in our community,” said Rick Taylor, the executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, which oversees and manages the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum. “Their creativity and willingness to turn a relatively drab space into a work of art have really made our alley a very special place to visit.”

The new art installations are now available for public viewing.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Forrest County Judge Robert Helfrich sentenced 16-year-old Uribe Bolden to serve 25 years...
‘You are still a child’: Judge sentences teen to serve 25 years for 2021 Hattiesburg murder
Monday, 29-year-old Denzel Jamal Blakely (left) was arrested and charged with one count of...
Gulfport mother, man charged in connection to death of 5-year-old
The Hattiesburg Housing Authority is making strides towards its next phase of renovations of...
Briarfield Apartments to be renovated later this year
If you are a new home buyer or single mom listen up. Because a local program is looking to help...
American Dream Homes program assisting single moms and first-time home buyers

Latest News

The mother of the Brookhaven ‘Devil’ has been arrested
The mother of the Brookhaven ‘Devil’ has been arrested
Two people found dead inside a Gulfport apartment this week appear to be victims in a...
Two dead in Gulfport murder/suicide
Midday Headlines 4/19
Midday Headlines 4/19
Reeves signed House Bill 510, House 1671 and Senate Bill 2696 during the press conference.
Gov. Reeves signs series of pro-mom, pro-life legislation