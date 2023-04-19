Hattiesburg Pocket Museum unveils ‘Detective McDroppings,’ three other art installments

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum is always a place of surprise and wonderment for first-time and repeat visitors alike because there is always something new to see and experience.

In the last two months, the alley has had four new works of art to see, including “Mouse House” and “Be BRAVE Little One” by Lissa Ortego, owner of Bristles Studio and creator of five other art installations in the Pocket Alley.

Lissa Ortego is the artist behind seven art installations at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum, including the newest two, “Mouse House” and “Be BRAVE Little One." (Hattiesburg Pocket Museum)

However, new artists to the alley are mother and daughter Colbey and Aubri Sparkman. The duo brought color, movement and whimsy to two utility boxes with their works “Peace, Love and the Hub” by Colbey and “Detective McDroppings on the Case” by Aubri.

Colbey and Aubri Sparkman brought color, movement and whimsy to two utility boxes with their works “Peace, Love and the Hub” by Colbey and “Detective McDroppings on the Case” by Aubri. (Hattiesburg Pocket Museum)

“We are so fortunate to have such a wealth of talented artists in our community,” said Rick Taylor, the executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, which oversees and manages the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum. “Their creativity and willingness to turn a relatively drab space into a work of art have really made our alley a very special place to visit.”

The new art installations are now available for public viewing.

