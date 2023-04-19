WATCH: Gov. Reeves to sign multiple pro-mom, pro-life bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Miss. Gov. Tate Reeves is expected to sign multiple pro-mom, pro-life bills Wednesday morning.

The signing ceremony will include several pieces of legislation, which include pro-life tax credits, adoption support, foster care systems reforms, and more.

You can watch the ceremony below:

