WATCH: Gov. Reeves to sign multiple pro-mom, pro-life bills
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Miss. Gov. Tate Reeves is expected to sign multiple pro-mom, pro-life bills Wednesday morning.
The signing ceremony will include several pieces of legislation, which include pro-life tax credits, adoption support, foster care systems reforms, and more.
You can watch the ceremony below:
