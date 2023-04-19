Drug Enforcement Administration selects Saturday as ‘Spring Take Back Day’

NEW ORLEANS (WDAM) - Didn’t finish off that prescription from last year? Know of a loved one’s medicine cabinet that could use some sprucing?

On Saturday, the Drug Enforcement Agency and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs for proper disposal from 10 a.m. thro0ugh 2 p.m. Saturday during the 24th annual National Prescription Take Back Day.

For more than two decades, Take Back Day has helped Americans easily rid their homes of unneeded medications, those that are old, unwanted or expired, which too often become a gateway to addiction.

Take Back Day has removed more than 8,300 tons of medication from circulation since its inception.

More than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide will be open during that four-hour window Saturday, including Pine Belt spots like:

Hattiesburg Police Department

Columbia Police Department

Marion General Hospital

Petal Police Department

Laurel Police Department

Magee Police Department

Wiggins Police Department

Wiggins Walmart.

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

For more information and to find a collection site near you, visit www.DEATakeBack.com.

Locations for Spring Take Back Day within a 100-plus-mile radius from Forrest County: https://apps.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/NTBI/ntbi.do?_flowId=public-lite-flow

