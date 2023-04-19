Buzz about Pine Belt honey: It’s known to fix season allergies

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Naturally, during the spring and summer, more flowers bloom and blossom.

Question: Is that the best time to get some honey from your local beekeeper?

“We are in the middle of what we call the honey flow right now,” said Ede Shafer, owner of Ed’s Backyard Bees. “When the privet hedge starts to bloom in the middle of April in south Mississippi, bees have their first major buffet.

“The bees are going to be putting on most of the honey that the beekeeper will take for the entire year.”

The spring is also when many people fight off their seasonal allergies.

As the old saying goes, a spoonful of honey is supposed to help.

“Local honey is an amazing product,” Shafer said. “It is a locally-produced product from the bees in your own backyard.

“It is literally a taste of the Pine Belt in this area. You are getting a taste of the flowers that surround you every day. Honey is a product that is unique to its own area of origin.”

That “taste of the Pine Belt” might just be the temporary cure for seasonal allergies, with emphasis on the words, ”might be.”

“A lot of people are allergic to pollen that the bees are not foraging on,” Shafer said. “If you are allergic to ragweed, the bees aren’t going to be working that very much.” Shafer says.

The flavors of honey from a beekeeper in Hattiesburg won’t taste the same as the honey in Waynesboro.

Each distinct area will have its own taste, making “local” honey special.

Check out a local beekeeper near you for a sweet treat of honey.

