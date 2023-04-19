04/19 Ryan’s “Warming” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Expect to find more sunny skies later this afternoon, with only a bit of cloud cover to start the day. We’ll still be on the cool side then as well, but will warm rapidly under sunny skies with light, though increasing southerly winds. Still, that’s not going to change anything for what our weather has looked like all week, but it will have us into the mid-to-upper 80s across the area by Thursday. The warming trend comes to an end Friday morning as we hit a high of 62, with increasing clouds and eventually showers/thunderstorms that’ll knock us out of the 80s and into the 70s. The initial drop will only be due to cloud cover and rain-cooled air spreading out, but Saturday and Sunday will continue cooling thanks to the cooler and drier air on the backside of the front. I expect we’ll fall as low as the upper 60s by Sunday, with low humidity and sunny skies once again. At that point we’ll begin to warm again as our next front approaches, which will bring rain back to the Pine Belt by Wednesday morning.

Enjoy all the sun today!

