Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

04/19 Ryan’s “Warming” Wednesday Morning Forecast

More of the same beautiful weather today, all while steadily warming towards the end of the week.
04/19 Ryan’s “Warming” Wednesday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Expect to find more sunny skies later this afternoon, with only a bit of cloud cover to start the day. We’ll still be on the cool side then as well, but will warm rapidly under sunny skies with light, though increasing southerly winds. Still, that’s not going to change anything for what our weather has looked like all week, but it will have us into the mid-to-upper 80s across the area by Thursday. The warming trend comes to an end Friday morning as we hit a high of 62, with increasing clouds and eventually showers/thunderstorms that’ll knock us out of the 80s and into the 70s. The initial drop will only be due to cloud cover and rain-cooled air spreading out, but Saturday and Sunday will continue cooling thanks to the cooler and drier air on the backside of the front. I expect we’ll fall as low as the upper 60s by Sunday, with low humidity and sunny skies once again. At that point we’ll begin to warm again as our next front approaches, which will bring rain back to the Pine Belt by Wednesday morning.

Enjoy all the sun today!

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Forrest County Judge Robert Helfrich sentenced 16-year-old Uribe Bolden to serve 25 years...
‘You are still a child’: Judge sentences teen to serve 25 years for 2021 Hattiesburg murder
Monday, 29-year-old Denzel Jamal Blakely (left) was arrested and charged with one count of...
Gulfport mother, man charged in connection to death of 5-year-old
The Hattiesburg Housing Authority is making strides towards its next phase of renovations of...
Briarfield Apartments to be renovated later this year
If you are a new home buyer or single mom listen up. Because a local program is looking to help...
American Dream Homes program assisting single moms and first-time home buyers

Latest News

04/19 Ryan’s “Warming” Wednesday Morning Forecast
04/19 Ryan’s “Warming” Wednesday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 4/18
More sunshine for your Wednesday, but rain will return to end the week.
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 4/18
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 4/18
04/18 Ryan's "Coldest" Tuesday Morning Forecast
04/18 Ryan’s “Coldest” Tuesday Morning Forecast