‘You are still a child’: Judge sentences teen to serve 25 years for 2021 Hattiesburg murder

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 16-year-old boy is set to serve 25 years for a 2021 shooting at the Pineview Apartments that killed 15-year-old Tradarius Cooper.

Uribe Bolden was 14 years old at the time of the incident. He was initially charged with first-degree murder, but the charges were later reduced to second-degree murder and aggravated assault. Bolden pled guilty to the reduced charges Monday.

On Tuesday, Forrest County Judge Robert Helfrich sentenced Uribe Bolden to 40 years, with 20 years to serve day-by-day, for 2nd-degree murder and five years for aggravated assault.

“We have to stop the violence,” said Helfrich during the sentencing. “There are children in this community committing violent crimes. And because they are children, they are not, they don’t understand the consequences of their actions. But at some point, parents need to know where their children are and what they are doing.”

Helfrich then addressed Bolden directly.

“You are a child; you are still a child,” said Helfrich. “Now you can go (to prison) and stay in your nation of gangs, or whatever, and cause trouble and have a miserable time. Or, you can go there, and you can finish your education, and you can learn a trade, and you will still be a young man when you get out. That decision, young man, is up to you. And I just hope you make the right decision.”

Bolden will serve the duration of his sentence with the Mississippi Department of Corrections in Forrest County.

Two others were arrested in connection to the crime, 21-year-old Judah Miller and an unnamed juvenile.

Miller was charged with accessory before the fact of aggravated assault, accessory before the fact of first-degree murder and receiving stolen property.

The other juvenile was charged with accessory after the fact of first-degree murder, accessory after the fact of aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and possession of a handgun by a minor.

Hattiesburg police believe the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute over a stolen vehicle from Jones County.

