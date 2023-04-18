USM senior graphic design show set for April 20

News release from the Office of Univerity Communications from the University of Southern Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Artwork by seniors in the Graphic Design program, housed in the School of Performing and Visual Arts at The University of Southern Mississippi, will be on exhibit for its annual senior show starting Thursday.

The show will last from April 20 through April 27 with an opening reception on April 20 at 6 p.m. It will be held in the Gallery of Art and Design located inside the George Hurst Building on the Hattiesburg Campus.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

The show features the final capstone projects of seniors studying graphic design. Students featured in the show include:

Maria Altendorfer (from New Port Richey, Fla.)

Kiara Barclay (from Hattiesburg, Miss.)

Carlin Beal (from Mandeville, La.)

Deborah Elam (from Hattiesburg, Miss.)

Tucker Freeman (from Fairhope, La.)

Kerrigan Jackson (from Hammond, La.)

Lexi McHarg (from D’Iberville, Miss.)

Blair Rydell (from Horn Lake, Miss.)

Caitlyn Schintzius (from Gulfport, Miss.)

Amani Sheikh (from Columbia, Miss.)

Malana Tennessee (from Natchez, Miss.)

Chelsea Vincent (from Hattiesburg, Miss.)

“We have some of the best design students in the country and this exhibition is a shining example of the skills and knowledge they have gained while matriculating through our program,” said Jacob Cotton, associate professor in the Art and Design program. “I cannot help but be immensely proud of their efforts on these projects and the final results on display in this show.”

Caitlyn Schintzius, a graphic design student from Gulfport, Miss. earning her BFA, reflects on her time at USM that has shaped her as a professional artist.

“Southern Miss has allowed me to build long-lasting friendships, build my confidence with my design, and has helped me push past the feeling of ‘not being good enough,’” said Schintzius. “All the ups and downs ultimately helped me become the artist and designer I am today.”

Another senior, Lexi McHarg from D’Iberville, Miss., who is also receiving her BFA degree in graphic design reflects on the outstanding Graphic Design program offered by USM.

“My time at Southern Miss has been nothing but rewarding, especially my time in the Graphic Design program,” said McHarg. “Recently, we were named as one of the top 50 design schools in the nation by GDUSA Magazine, and we wouldn’t be able to live up to this award without our professors and community within the program. I can say I have been pushed to my full potential throughout my four years keeping in mind my craft, techniques, and attention to detail.”

“The environment both inside and outside the classroom is unique as we get to engage in hands-on experiences with class critiques and work nights. Ending my time within the program, with our capstone, has proven to me that I have the skills and dedication to continue to grow in my passion for graphic design after college.”

The exhibit can be viewed at the Gallery of Art and Design in the George Hurst Building Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. For questions about the Senior Graphic Design Show, contact Mark Rigsby at mark.rigsby@usm.edu.

