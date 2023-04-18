Win Stuff
Registration opens for Hattiesburg Summer Day Program

By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As the summer season approaches, the City of Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation has announced that registration for its Summer Day Camp program has begun.

The camp is open for ages 5-12.

Registration opened Monday, April 17, and will remain open until May 15, but spots are limited.

The five-week long camp will take place on Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., starting on the week of June 5 and ending on the week of July 10.

Below are the locations where the camp will be taking place:

  1. C.E. Roy Community Center – 300 E 5th St.
  2. Lillie Burney Elementary School – 901 Ida Ave.
  3. Earl Travillion School – 316 Travillion Rd.

The cost to register a child is $25 per week or $125 for all five weeks. Parents and/or guardians can sign their child up for all five weeks or for one session. A registration form will need to be submitted for each camper that is being signed up.

Both the parks and recreation and the city’s main Facebook pages made a post on Monday about what will be offered to children participating in the camp.

“Jam-packed with activities that will include field trips, swimming, sports, arts, crafts and more – this is a great, stimulating and fun environment for your child to have a positive summer experience this year,” said Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation in the post.

Since there are limited spots available at each camp, Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation encourages people to register early.

To register a child or children for this year’s Summer Day Camp program or to know more about the program, click here.

