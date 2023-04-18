Win Stuff
Moselle Elementary student suspended after making gun threat

A sixth grader reportedly threatened to bring a gun while riding the bus Thursday morning.
A sixth grader reportedly threatened to bring a gun while riding the bus Thursday morning.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Moselle Elementary School student was suspended last week after making a gun threat, according to Jones County School District Superintendent Tommy Parker.

Parker said the sixth grader threatened to bring a gun while riding the bus Thursday morning. The student reportedly got off the bus to get something from his house, but he did not get back on the bus.

Parker said the student did not bring a gun onto the bus or to the school.

The superintendent said the student was suspended from school. Further punishment is pending a disciplinary hearing set for Tuesday.

Parker also said the matter was also reported to the youth court. It’s not known if the student is facing youth court charges.

