May ‘Older Americans Month’ in Laurel

More than a dozen people gathered to proclaim May “Older Americans Month.”
By Emily Blackmarr and WDAM Staff
Updated: 8 hours ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - More than a dozen people gathered to proclaim May “Older Americans Month.”

Some residents from the Dr. B.E. Murph Center for Seniors joined Laurel Mayor Johnny MaGee for the proclamation.

“We need to let the seniors know that they are important,” said Lula Cooley, coordinator for the B.E. Murphy Senior Center. “Some of them sit at home, but they don’t have to. There are places they can go and be amongst other senior citizens, and they don’t have to worry about being out of place.”

Leaders in the City Beautiful help support a variety of programs for some of their older neighbors.

“We’ve been happy to partner with the senior center to take field trips, recreational trips and other things of that matter, so we are just happy to be a part of them enjoying life,” said Deshella Butler, executive director at DJ Transit, Inc. in Laurel.

This year’s theme is aging unbound.

