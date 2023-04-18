Lamar Co. tennis complex update

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Ahead of its state championship appearance, the Oak Grove tennis team is learning more about its future complex.

Construction is underway in Lamar County to build a facility that will house multiple tennis and pickleball courts.

We learned earlier this year that officials accepted a $2.1 million bid to complete the complex. Engineers now have designs in place for the courts.

Lamar County District 1 Supervisor Steve Lampton has been an advocate for the complex for nearly a decade. He said he looks forward to finalizing a timeline for completion.

“When I first ran for office eight years ago, this was in my plan,” said Lampton. “It’s finally coming together. We still have some financial hurdles that we are trying to overcome, but we have another meeting with the architects and engineers tomorrow morning, so maybe I’ll know a little bit more then.”

If you’re interested in learning more, you can contact Lampton at the Lamar County Board of Supervisors.

