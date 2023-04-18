Jones Co. leaders discuss demolition of Soso gym

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An old gymnasium nestled between two churches is now at the center of a battle.

Soso Mayor Ralph Cahill wants the building and its decades of memories to remain in the community.

“You think of the thousands and thousands of people who have been in that gym, have a footprint: grandparents, aunts, uncles, kids, what have you,” said Cahill. “You think of the thousands of people that have a connection to that school. I don’t think they want it torn down.

On Monday morning, Cahill shared his feelings with the Jones County Board of Supervisors. The board recently received a letter from the school board asking county leaders if they would support demolishing the building if that’s what the district chooses to do.

Cahill hopes they take a different route.

“We just need for them to get the gym in our name,” Cahill said. “We feel like the gym should belong to the city first ...”

While the mayor has visions of grants and town support for renovations, PJ Weeks from the First Baptist Church of Soso has some questions about the timeline.

“We’re not just saying we need to tear it down,” said Weeks. “What our position is if it can be rebuilt, let’s do that in a timely manner, and let’s move forward with that.”

Weeks is concerned about the safety of the building that borders the church playground and other buildings.

“We’ve literally had kids with nails in the bottoms of their shoes from the roof,” Weeks said. “So, it’s in really really bad shape. It’s a beautiful place, but it’s in really bad shape.”

A school board representative spoke at the meeting, wanting to gauge the supervisors’ abilities to help with the demolition, if that’s what the school district chooses to do.

Board Attorney and CAO Danielle Ashley said county leaders didn’t take any action, but they hope the leaders involved come to a solution.

“We instructed him to go back to the school board and asked the school board for cooperation in conveying that property to the city of Soso,” said Ashley.

Jones County Superintendent Tommy Parker said the board is in the initial phase of discussions and is still gathering information.

