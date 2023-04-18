HPD seeking identification of suspect in ongoing investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in connection to an ongoing investigation.

According to HPD, an incident occurred on Monday in the 1600 Block of West Pine Street where the person pictured reportedly took part in stealing a vehicle.

If you have any information pertaining to the suspect’s identity or whereabouts, they should contact Hattiesburg Police at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STO(7867).

