HPD seeking identification of suspect in ongoing investigation

The person pictured reportedly took part in stealing a vehicle on Monday in the 1600 Block of West Pine Street.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in connection to an ongoing investigation.

According to HPD, an incident occurred on Monday in the 1600 Block of West Pine Street where the person pictured reportedly took part in stealing a vehicle.

If you have any information pertaining to the suspect’s identity or whereabouts, they should contact Hattiesburg Police at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STO(7867).

