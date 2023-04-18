Hattiesburg restaurant group reports hacked Facebook accounts

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The New South Restaurant Group reported many of its restaurants’ Facebook accounts have been hacked.

According to a Post by El Rayo, Facebook accounts for The Midtowner, Ed’s Burger Joint, Tabella, Crescent City Grill and The Mahogany Bar have been hacked.

- (El Rayo's Facebook page)

The public is asked to report any suspicious content on these pages as spam immediately and not to like or comment on the posts.

