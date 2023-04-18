Hattiesburg restaurant group reports hacked Facebook accounts
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The New South Restaurant Group reported many of its restaurants’ Facebook accounts have been hacked.
According to a Post by El Rayo, Facebook accounts for The Midtowner, Ed’s Burger Joint, Tabella, Crescent City Grill and The Mahogany Bar have been hacked.
The public is asked to report any suspicious content on these pages as spam immediately and not to like or comment on the posts.
