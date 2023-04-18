Win Stuff
Free criminal record expungement clinic to be held in Hattiesburg Wednesday

The Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project is teaming up with Christian Services to bring residents of Forrest County a free record expungement clinic.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project is teaming up with Christian Services to bring residents of Forrest County a free record expungement clinic.

At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, lawyers will be set up at the Hattiesburg Christian Services location to provide those needing help clearing their records with proper procedure and answers to any questions they may have about the process.

“We do expungement clinics across the state of Mississippi on a yearly basis and because there are so many counties in the state of Mississippi, obviously, we can’t get to every county every year,” said Executive Director of Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project Gayla Carpenter-Sanders. “We work to make sure that we kind of provide those services where needed and in communities where that is the top priority.

Sanders said that pre-registering for this clinic will help it run smoothly and keep wait times low.

To pre-register, visit www.mvlp.org or call 601-882-5001.

