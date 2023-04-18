Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Driver injured after SUV crashes into second floor of home

An SUV crashed into the second story of a home in California and injured one person.
An SUV crashed into the second story of a home in California and injured one person.(CAL FIRE NEU)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (Gray News) - Authorities in California say a person was injured after a vehicle smashed into a home over the weekend.

According to CAL FIRE, an SUV crashed into a home on Sunday in Northern California near Colfax, about 45 miles outside of Sacramento.

Fire officials reported that the driver of the vehicle had to be extricated and transported to the hospital.

Authorities said rescue crews included firefighters, a technical rescue team, the California Highway Patrol and first responders from American Medical Response.

According to rescuers, they stabilized the carport the vehicle was resting on by using a rope system for safety.

Pacific Gas & Electric shut off power to the area during the rescue.

Authorities are investigating how the vehicle landed on the second story of the house but reported no injuries to those inside the home or any first responders.

The driver was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, officials said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracey Wardley, 19
Sheriff: Teen turned in to authorities by father after shooting, killing mother
The shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. on Briarfield Avenue just north of Surf Style in Biloxi
Victim of fatal Briarfield Ave. shooting in Biloxi identified; one suspect in custody
Marijuana is legal in Illinois, but driving around with more than 80 pounds of the drug is not.
Mississippi man arrested after Marion, Ill. police find more than 80lbs. of pot during traffic stop
L to R: Jada Clifton,16, and Jalyssa Miller, 15.
HPD seeking information on missing DeSoto Co. teens
At least one police officer and two others are injured following a shooting near Surf Style on...
Officer, 4 others injured following shooting near Surf Style in Biloxi

Latest News

31st annual Brofest returns to Hattiesburg Wednesday
Preview for Brofest 2023
FILE - Singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints & Strangers" at the Saban Theater...
Coroner: Aaron Carter drowned in tub due to drug, inhalant
FILE - A Southwest Airlines ground crew directs a plane out of the terminal at Hollywood...
Southwest passengers face delays after nationwide grounding
Investigators work at the scene of a deadly shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin,...
4 killed in Maine home; 3 wounded in linked highway shooting
New York City Police and Fire Department personnel cordon off an area in New York's Financial...
‘Like an earthquake’: Parking garage falls in NYC, killing 1