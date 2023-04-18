Win Stuff
Debt limit impasse continues as House Republicans mark 100 days in majority

By Peter Zampa
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Republicans marked their 100th day in the majority in the House of Representatives Monday. As they touted their accomplishments, Democrats in both chambers continue to criticize what they have done with their recently acquired power.

“Today is a historical day,” said Speaker Kevin McCarthy from the west front of the Capitol.

Flanked by dozens of colleagues, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) cited legislation passed in 2023 like their signature widespread energy package, a bill nullifying a D.C. crime law, ending the pandemic, and more. McCarthy argued the House is productive once again.

“We will never give up on you and the American public. We will never give up on our commitment to America,” said McCarthy.

Now McCarthy faces partisan battles ahead. The speaker’s remarks on Capitol Hill came after his morning began at the New York Stock Exchange, where he reiterated a constant Republican refrain – his conference will only vote to raise the debt limit alongside spending cuts. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) says their plan will be released Tuesday. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) blasted their demands again Monday.

“The main way we’ve avoided default in the past is to avoid and reject brinkmanship and hostage taking,” said Schumer.

Schumer and his fellow Democrats want House Republicans to release a budget proposal, showing exactly where they would like to see spending cuts. Democrats believe the debt limit and spending cuts should be two separate conversations.

“Show us your plan. I think you’ve heard me say that before. Well, what we got today was not a plan. It was a recycled pile of the same things he’s been saying for months, none of which has moved the ball forward an inch,” said Schumer.

As the debt limit standoff continues, so do the Treasury Department’s budgetary accounting maneuvers temporarily staving off a default. The expectation is those measures will expire in the early summer.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

