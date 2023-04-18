Win Stuff
Briarfield Apartments to be renovated later this year

The Hattiesburg Housing Authority is making strides towards its next phase of renovations of the buildings.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The aging bricks of Briarfield apartments have been a part of Hattiesburg for over 80 years, being built in 1941.

Fast forward to 2023, the Hattiesburg Housing Authority is making strides towards its next phase of renovations of the buildings.

“Once we get all of the financings in order, then we will do a relocation plan, it has to be approved through HUD, and the residents that remain over here at Briarfield will transfer over to Robertson Place,” Executive Director Judy Mellard said.

Mellard said the process will start in the next 12 months, but residents said they’ve heard similar promises before.

WDAM 7 talked with a handful of neighbors--who were afraid to go on camera for fear of backlash. Many expressed concerns over building conditions, water quality and even ventilation issues.

Mellard said there will be plenty of improvements included in their future plans.

“I’m excited for the residents, for the future residents that come,” Mellard said. “It’s going to make this part of town; it’s going to be a vast improvement here. And, I hope that it draws in more businesses, grocery stores and banks because that’s what we need as well.”

City of Hattiesburg officials agree that the renovation of this area will be beneficial for the downtown area. Hattiesburg city council members will consider voting on a resolution Tuesday.

“Safe quality affordable housing is a huge priority for the city of Hattiesburg, and I think that goes for the same truth for the city council,” Chief Administration Officer of the City of Hattiesburg Ann Jones said.

This project will cost an estimated $28 million to complete.

