31st annual Brofest returns to Hattiesburg Wednesday

The event has served as a weekly fellowship consisting of community service, social activities and networking since its inception in 1992.
By Brandy McGill and WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Are you ready? Brofest 2023 kicks off this Wednesday.

This is the event’s 31-year hosted in Hattiesburg, spreading the message of community and service.

According to the official Brofest website, the event has served as a weekly fellowship consisting of community service, social activities and networking since its inception in 1992.

Activities kick off Wednesday afternoon and last through Saturday night. Here’s a lineup for those dates:

April 19

  • Lunch mixer: 1 p.m.
  • Feeding the homeless: 4 p.m.
  • Lip Sync Game Night at Fairley’s Wings & More: 7 p.m.

April 20

  • Autism Walk/5K: 10 a.m.
  • Day party at Fairley’s Wings & More: 12 p.m.
  • Crawfish boil at Duncan Lake: 5 p.m.
  • Annual Pajama Jam at  Nostalgia Lounge & Bar: 9 p.m.

April 21

  • NOLA day party at Razzoo Bar & Patio: 12 p.m.
  • Brofest 31 Block Barty at Fairley’s Wings & More: 9 p.m.

April 22

  • Branch at Chesterfields: 10 a.m.
  • Brofest 21 Picinic at Vernon Dahmer Park: 12 p.m.
  • BF31 Final at Nostalgia Lounge & Bar: 9 p.m.

For more information about the event, click HERE.

