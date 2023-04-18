31st annual Brofest returns to Hattiesburg Wednesday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Are you ready? Brofest 2023 kicks off this Wednesday.
This is the event’s 31-year hosted in Hattiesburg, spreading the message of community and service.
According to the official Brofest website, the event has served as a weekly fellowship consisting of community service, social activities and networking since its inception in 1992.
Activities kick off Wednesday afternoon and last through Saturday night. Here’s a lineup for those dates:
April 19
- Lunch mixer: 1 p.m.
- Feeding the homeless: 4 p.m.
- Lip Sync Game Night at Fairley’s Wings & More: 7 p.m.
April 20
- Autism Walk/5K: 10 a.m.
- Day party at Fairley’s Wings & More: 12 p.m.
- Crawfish boil at Duncan Lake: 5 p.m.
- Annual Pajama Jam at Nostalgia Lounge & Bar: 9 p.m.
April 21
- NOLA day party at Razzoo Bar & Patio: 12 p.m.
- Brofest 31 Block Barty at Fairley’s Wings & More: 9 p.m.
April 22
- Branch at Chesterfields: 10 a.m.
- Brofest 21 Picinic at Vernon Dahmer Park: 12 p.m.
- BF31 Final at Nostalgia Lounge & Bar: 9 p.m.
For more information about the event, click HERE.
