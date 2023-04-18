31st annual Brofest returns to Hattiesburg Wednesday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Are you ready? Brofest 2023 kicks off this Wednesday.

This is the event’s 31-year hosted in Hattiesburg, spreading the message of community and service.

According to the official Brofest website, the event has served as a weekly fellowship consisting of community service, social activities and networking since its inception in 1992.

Activities kick off Wednesday afternoon and last through Saturday night. Here’s a lineup for those dates:

April 19

Lunch mixer: 1 p.m.

Feeding the homeless: 4 p.m.

Lip Sync Game Night at Fairley’s Wings & More: 7 p.m.

April 20

Autism Walk/5K: 10 a.m.

Day party at Fairley’s Wings & More: 12 p.m.

Crawfish boil at Duncan Lake: 5 p.m.

Annual Pajama Jam at Nostalgia Lounge & Bar: 9 p.m.

April 21

NOLA day party at Razzoo Bar & Patio: 12 p.m.

Brofest 31 Block Barty at Fairley’s Wings & More: 9 p.m.

April 22

Branch at Chesterfields: 10 a.m.

Brofest 21 Picinic at Vernon Dahmer Park: 12 p.m.

BF31 Final at Nostalgia Lounge & Bar: 9 p.m.

