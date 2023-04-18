Win Stuff
04/18 Ryan’s “Coldest” Tuesday Morning Forecast

If you’re a fan of colder weather, I hope you enjoyed this morning ‘cause we’re warming fast!
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

This morning’s low was the lowest we’ll see for a while, and we’ve already started going the other direction. I saw some as low as 39 degrees, but the sun has only been up an hour and a half and we’ve already climbed into the low 50s! The warming trend becomes much more noticeable from this point forward as highs inch into the low 80s and lows jump from the chilly upper 30s/low 40s into the 50s and 60s in the days ahead. That’ll have us up to 85 degrees by Thursday with muggy humidity, but that’s where we max out as a front and rain are poised to move in Friday. This will likely bring a level 1-2 risk of severe weather, and a generally cloudy day. The front is fairly ragged, so activity will be a bit scattered about. The rain will taper off by Saturday morning, and the rest of the day will be sunny and nice as things clear rapidly. Sunday will be perfectly sunny and on the cool side with a mild high near 66, but we’re back to the 70s and 80s with cloudy skies and scattered showers by the end of the week.

