WDAM 7, Jones College prepares to honor 2023′s Top of Class recipients

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Graduation season is on the horizon, and WDAM 7 and Jones College is proud to once again be able to recognize high school Valedictorians and Salutatorians for this year’s Top of Class.

The 2023 Top of Class event will be held Wednesday, April 26 at the A.B. Howard Bobcat Gym/Student Union at 8 a.m., to honor this year’s recipients.

“Jones College is honored to host the Top of Class event on campus in partnership with WDAM-TV,” said JC Executive Vice President of Marketing, Dr. Finee’ Ruffin. “This event is special to Jones College because we enjoy celebrating our area students who are the best and brightest regarding academic achievements.”

For over the past 25 years, WDAM 7 has partnered with educators from the Pine Belt area to shed light on the academic excellence of Valedictorians and Salutatorians from 45 area high schools.

After becoming a half-hour show program in 1985, Jones College, at the time known as Jones County Community College, became the lead sponsor of Top of Class in 1997, turning the show into a special event, and later changing the format from a 30-minute program to one-minute vignettes that air weekly for five weeks during WDAM 7 Sunrise.

Top of Class segments for this year will air at the end of WDAM 7 Sunrise from Monday through Friday at 6:58 a.m., starting on Monday, May 8 until Friday, June 9.

“I hope airing these featured students later in the morning at 6:58 a.m. allows more viewers to share in celebrating these students’ accomplishments,” said Ruffin.

