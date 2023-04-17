Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

WDAM 7, Jones College prepares to honor 2023′s Top of Class recipients

For over the past 25 years, WDAM 7 has partnered with educators from the Pine Belt area to shed...
For over the past 25 years, WDAM 7 has partnered with educators from the Pine Belt area to shed light on the academic excellence of Valedictorians and Salutatorians from 45 area high schools.(WDAM)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Graduation season is on the horizon, and WDAM 7 and Jones College is proud to once again be able to recognize high school Valedictorians and Salutatorians for this year’s Top of Class.

The 2023 Top of Class event will be held Wednesday, April 26 at the A.B. Howard Bobcat Gym/Student Union at 8 a.m., to honor this year’s recipients.

“Jones College is honored to host the Top of Class event on campus in partnership with WDAM-TV,” said JC Executive Vice President of Marketing, Dr. Finee’ Ruffin. “This event is special to Jones College because we enjoy celebrating our area students who are the best and brightest regarding academic achievements.”

For over the past 25 years, WDAM 7 has partnered with educators from the Pine Belt area to shed light on the academic excellence of Valedictorians and Salutatorians from 45 area high schools.

After becoming a half-hour show program in 1985, Jones College, at the time known as Jones County Community College, became the lead sponsor of Top of Class in 1997, turning the show into a special event, and later changing the format from a 30-minute program to one-minute vignettes that air weekly for five weeks during WDAM 7 Sunrise.

Top of Class: Honoring academic excellence for over 20 years

Top of Class segments for this year will air at the end of WDAM 7 Sunrise from Monday through Friday at 6:58 a.m., starting on Monday, May 8 until Friday, June 9.

“I hope airing these featured students later in the morning at 6:58 a.m. allows more viewers to share in celebrating these students’ accomplishments,” said Ruffin.

Airdates and vignettes for 2023 Top of Class can be available to see on WDAM’s website by clicking here.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. on Briarfield Avenue just north of Surf Style in Biloxi
Victim of fatal Briarfield Ave. shooting in Biloxi identified; one suspect in custody
Man taken into custody for shooting at snake while fishing on Jones College campus.
Man taken into custody for shooting at snake while fishing on Jones College campus
At least one police officer and two others are injured following a shooting near Surf Style on...
Officer, 4 others injured following shooting near Surf Style in Biloxi
Tracey Wardley, 19
Sheriff: Teen turned in to authorities by father after shooting, killing mother
Youth basketball having an impact in Wayne County
Coach looks to make change through sports

Latest News

JC invites 45 high schools in the Pine Belt, from Clarke County to Stone and Walthall counties,...
Top of Class: Honoring academic excellence for over 20 years
Several Ezra Jack Keats awards for new writers and illustrators were presented at Southern Miss...
Ezra Jack Keats awards presented at USM’s 55th Children’s Book Fest
Students built the displays in recycled Altoids containers, and each container was accompanied...
Longleaf students make personal ‘pocket museums’ to celebrate zoo favorites
Maisie Brown becomes the first student in JSU history to be named a Truman Scholar. The...
Junior at JSU becomes first student to receive Truman scholarship