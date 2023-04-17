Victim of fatal Briarfield Ave. shooting in Biloxi identified; one suspect in custody
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Devodrick Brister, 25, of Jayess, is dead following a fatal Biloxi shooting that left one other person injured.
According to Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer, Brister was pronounced dead at Memorial Hospital around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday night after being found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine an official cause of death.
The shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. on Briarfield Avenue just north of Surf Style in Biloxi. Officials have arrested 30-year-old Louisiana native James Tarvis McMorris Jr. for the shooting, which also injured one other person.
McMorris Jr. is being charged for manslaughter and being held at the Harrison County jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond.
