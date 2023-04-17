Win Stuff
Teen pleads guilty in connection to 2021 murder case

The suspect is expected to be sentenced in Forrest County Circuit Court by Judge Robert...
The suspect is expected to be sentenced in Forrest County Circuit Court by Judge Robert Helfrich Tuesday around 10 a.m.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager pleaded guilty in connection to a Hattiesburg murder case from 2021.

According to 12th Circuit Court District Attorney Lin Carter, 16-year-old Uribe Bolden pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

The investigation began with a report of a shooting at the Pineview Apartments around 3:45 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said a male victim was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The victim, identified as 15-year-old Tradarius Cooper, later died from his injuries.

On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 21-year-old Judah Miller and a juvenile were charged in the homicide investigation.

HPD said investigators determined the shooting stemmed from an “ongoing dispute” over a vehicle stolen from Jones County.

On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, a 14-year-old surrendered to police, becoming the third person charged in the investigation.

Carter said Bolden was 14 at the time of the incident.

Bolden is expected to be sentenced in Forrest County Circuit Court by Judge Robert Helfrich Tuesday around 10 a.m.

