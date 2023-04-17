Sunny skies will stick around for the next several days

This evening will be nice and clear as temperatures fall into the mid 60s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the mid 40s.

Tomorrow will be beautiful and sunny once again with highs in the low 80s.

Temperatures will slowly warm up into the low to mid 80s for your Wednesday and Thursday with mostly sunny skies.

Our next system will arrive on Friday. That will give us a good chance of scattered thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

A few showers may linger into your Saturday morning, but skies will clear up by the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.