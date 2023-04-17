Win Stuff
Sunny skies will stick around for the next several days

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 4/17
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT
This evening will be nice and clear as temperatures fall into the mid 60s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the mid 40s.

Tomorrow will be beautiful and sunny once again with highs in the low 80s.

Temperatures will slowly warm up into the low to mid 80s for your Wednesday and Thursday with mostly sunny skies.

Our next system will arrive on Friday. That will give us a good chance of scattered thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

A few showers may linger into your Saturday morning, but skies will clear up by the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said the state and Red Cross are assisting 533...
MEMA provides deadline updates for March 24 severe weather victims
