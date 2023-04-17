Win Stuff
‘Sunday, you know, the worst happens,’ Family with newborn flees spring break violence

Memories and the trauma of Sunday night won’t go away easily.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - When things turned violent Sunday evening near Surf Style and Highway 90, Chris Lawrence and his family decided they needed to get out of their neighborhood along Pine Grove Avenue.

“Sunday, you know, the worst happens,” Lawrence said. “My daughter was pregnant, and had a baby Thursday, so we had to bring the baby home. So, we have a newborn infant at our house. The violence is going on, gunshots are going off. An officer gets shot right at the end of our road. The police are running down the road screaming and telling people to get in their houses because it’s not safe.”

He said it became just plain scary from there.

“My family tries to get out to get the baby out. The police tell the kids to get down and get on the floorboard, and they’re all feeling like their lives are in jeopardy,” he said.

Lawrence said they eventually got out of the neighborhood, but the memories and the trauma of Sunday night won’t go away easily.

“Now my daughter is already dealing with post-partum, and you have a brand new infant, and your life’s in jeopardy,” he said. “You’re fleeing for your life in America, in Biloxi, Mississippi. You’re fleeing because you’re afraid you’re gonna die.”

RELATED: City, law enforcement officials seek solutions following violent Spring Break weekend

Meanwhile, Rep. Jeffery Hulum III said he’s saddened by the spring break violence. He and others say now some honest, rational debate should begin about future spring break events.

“Something happens at every event, it just so happens that this happened this weekend. We are not proud of it, we’re not going to glorify it. We want the people that actually committed those crimes to take accountability for that event,” Hulum said.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

