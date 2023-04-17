Spring has sprung at the 5th annual Spring Yard & Garden Expo in Bay Springs

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - The weather is getting warmer, so it’s time for the annual Spring Yard & Garden Expo hosted by the Jasper-Jones Master Gardeners.

This year’s event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 21, at the John R. Sims Livestock Facility on the Jones College Jasper County campus in Bay Springs.

With over 25 vendors, event organizers said there would be many items for sale, food trucks to try and lots of educational information available to attendees. There will also be a “Lunch and Learn” class on beekeeping.

The Mississippi State University Extension Office will also be on hand to collect soil samples for testing. The service costs $10, and payment could be made by either check or money order. Samples should be in a full quart-size Ziploc bag.

New for 2023, the Jasper-Jones Master Gardeners are seeking donations for a recently announced scholarship that will be awarded to a Jones College Horticulture student. Attendees can make donations to the scholarship at the event registration table.

The event is free and open to the public.

To learn more about the event and the Jasper-Jones Master Gardeners, visit the Jasper County Extension Office Facebook page or call 601-764-2314.

