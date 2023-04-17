Scam alert issued in Purvis about person impersonating police officer

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Citizens in Purvis have been put on notice about a possible scam that has been circulating around the city.

According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, a citizen reached out to the Purvis Police Department about a call they received from someone impersonating an officer.

The post says a scammer claimed to be Officer Kevin Jones and stated that a warrant had been issued and instructed the citizen to go to a website to pay the fine.

“Please know that this is a scam, and the Purvis PD would never make a call like this,” the post says.

The city also says in the post that there is no officer named Kevin Jones that works for the police department.

