Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Registration open for Hattiesburg summer day camp program

Camp locations include the CE Roy Community Center, Earl Travillion School and Lillie Burney...
Camp locations include the CE Roy Community Center, Earl Travillion School and Lillie Burney School.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s that time of year again.

On Monday, registration for the Hattiesburg Parks & Recreation Summer Day Camp program opened for children ages five - 12.

The camp includes activities such as swimming, sports, arts, crafts and more. As a bonus, breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Here is what you need to know:

  • Registration is open from April 17 through May 15. Spots are limited.
  • Camp last five weeks (June 5 - July 14) and is Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
  • You can choose to enroll your child in one session or all five.
  • The cost is $25 per week, $125 for all five weeks.
  • Camp locations include the CE Roy Community Center, Earl Travillion School and Lillie Burney School.

To register, click HERE.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. on Briarfield Avenue just north of Surf Style in Biloxi
Victim of fatal Briarfield Ave. shooting in Biloxi identified; one suspect in custody
Man taken into custody for shooting at snake while fishing on Jones College campus.
Man taken into custody for shooting at snake while fishing on Jones College campus
A free "expungement" clinic is being offered Wednesday at Christian Services in Hattiesburg.
Opportunity to clear one’s record coming up next week
Fourth District Representative Mike Ezell visited the Downtown Crawfish Jam in Hattiesburg...
Mike Ezell reacts to arrest of Pentagon leak suspect
An early-morning accident Friday shut down a main traffic artery in the area for the better...
Early-morning accident shuts down Mississippi 28 for a spell Friday

Latest News

Motivational Moments - April 17, 2023
Motivational Moments - April 17, 2023
2023 marks the 5th anniversary of the Jasper-Jones Master Gardeners' annual Spring Yard &...
Spring has sprung at the 5th annual Spring Yard & Garden Expo in Bay Springs
Regular Zoo admission prices and annual passes apply to Earth Day activities.
Hattiesburg Zoo gears up for Earth Day celebrations
The 75th Lion's Club and city of Hattiesburg Easter Egg Hunt was held at Vernon Dahmer Park...
Dahmer Park, Hattiesburg Zoo host postponed egg hunts