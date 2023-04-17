Registration open for Hattiesburg summer day camp program
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s that time of year again.
On Monday, registration for the Hattiesburg Parks & Recreation Summer Day Camp program opened for children ages five - 12.
The camp includes activities such as swimming, sports, arts, crafts and more. As a bonus, breakfast and lunch will be provided.
Here is what you need to know:
- Registration is open from April 17 through May 15. Spots are limited.
- Camp last five weeks (June 5 - July 14) and is Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
- You can choose to enroll your child in one session or all five.
- The cost is $25 per week, $125 for all five weeks.
- Camp locations include the CE Roy Community Center, Earl Travillion School and Lillie Burney School.
To register, click HERE.
