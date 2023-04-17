Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Pine Belt saw some interesting skies Saturday

A second look at some cool clouds from Saturday
A second look at some cool clouds from Saturday
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We had some really cool and unique cloud formations Saturday!

Check this out!

These are asperitas clouds. The reason you may not recognize them is because they form in the morning or midday hours when there is nearby thunderstorm activity.

The wavy appearance is associated with gravity wave and wind shear in the atmosphere.

Did you know, asperitas clouds are the newest cloud to be recognized by the weather community since the 1950s?

Pretty cool!

Thank you so much for everyone who sent in photos through our WDAM First Alert Weather App.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man taken into custody for shooting at snake while fishing on Jones College campus.
Man taken into custody for shooting at snake while fishing on Jones College campus
A new summer concert series will be held in Columbia this year.
New businesses opening, new concert series to begin in Columbia
A free "expungement" clinic is being offered Wednesday at Christian Services in Hattiesburg.
Opportunity to clear one’s record coming up next week
“I love him squeezing my hand, and waving that hand. He be just a kicking and you can tell when...
‘To see them eyes light up was everything’: Hattiesburg child alert and responsive after recent shooting
An early-morning accident Friday shut down a main traffic artery in the area for the better...
Early-morning accident shuts down Mississippi 28 for a spell Friday

Latest News

A second look at some cool clouds from Saturday
A second look at some cool clouds from Saturday
Youth basketball having an impact in Wayne County
Coach looks to make change through sports
Youth basketball having an impact in Wayne County
Youth basketball having an impact in Wayne County
10pm Headlines 4/16
10pm Headlines 4/16