Pine Belt saw some interesting skies Saturday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We had some really cool and unique cloud formations Saturday!

Check this out!

These are asperitas clouds. The reason you may not recognize them is because they form in the morning or midday hours when there is nearby thunderstorm activity.

The wavy appearance is associated with gravity wave and wind shear in the atmosphere.

Did you know, asperitas clouds are the newest cloud to be recognized by the weather community since the 1950s?

Pretty cool!

