Officer, at least 4 others injured following shooting near Surf Style in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One police officer and at least four others are injured following a shooting near Surf Style on Highway 90 in Biloxi.

According a WLOX reporter who was near the scene, 10 shots rang out from multiple spots nearby and people scrambled for safety. A crowd of police and EMS officials have since swarmed the scene.

Biloxi Police Chief John Miller gives us a live update on the Spring Break shooting investigation, and the related traffic issues.

In a video circulating on social media, an officer with Biloxi PD can be seen receiving assistance for what appears to be a gunshot wound in his right arm. A press release sent out by the department has since confirmed the incident, saying he was struck while searching for the assailant. (WARNING: This viewer video may contain some offensive language.)

Another video on social media shows officers helping several victims at the scene.

Our reporter also saw at least two other people being loaded onto stretchers to be treated for their injuries. Law enforcement vehicles have also been seen at Memorial Hospital. One other injury was also reported. Biloxi Police Chief John Miller noted that “four, possibly five″ victims were reported outside of the Biloxi police officer. All victims have been reported stable at this time.

Law enforcement vehicles in front of Memorial Hospital (WLOX)

Biloxi PD, Gulfport PD, Ocean Springs PD and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene. Highway 90 and I-110 are now open to drivers, but officials say it will take time before the congestion clears up.

No arrests have been made.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Dave Elliott interviewed Biloxi councilman Ken Glavin, who says a solution must be found.

Following multiple shootings over the weekend, Biloxi councilman Kenny Glavin says city officials must find solutions.

The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or any other incident to please contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (228) 435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch (228) 392-0641 or Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit ciu@biloxi.ms.us

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.