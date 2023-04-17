MEMA provides deadline updates for March 24 severe weather victims

PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - The state of Mississippi, local officials, hundreds of volunteers, faith-based organizations and more continue to respond to the deadly tornadoes that swept through the state on March 24, 2023.

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, the state and Red Cross are assisting 533 citizens with food and lodging in 37 hotels.

For anyone in a disaster-declared county (Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, Montgomery, Panola or Sharkey) still needing shelter, you can call 1-800-RedCross (733-2767).

MEMA said nearly 380,000 cubic yards of debris have been removed.

As of April 17, the U.S. Small Business Administration and Federal Emergency Management Agency have approved more than $12 million to help Mississippi homeowners and renters recover from last month’s tornadoes.

The deadline to apply for FEMA Assistance is May 25.

FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers remain open for residents in the following declared counties to apply for assistance:

Carroll County : J.Z. George High School, 900 George St. North Carrollton, MS, 38947

Humphreys County : Humphreys County Library, 105 Hayden Street, Belzoni, MS 39038

Monroe County : Justice Court Building, 1619 Highway 25, Amory, MS 38821

Montgomery County: Montgomery County Coliseum, 200 Recreation Dr., Winona, MS 38967

Panola County : MS State University Extension Center, 245 Eureka St., Suite C, Batesville, MS 38606

Sharkey County: Heritage Manor, 431 West Race Street, Rolling Fork, MS 39159

Center hours are 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Monday – Saturday; 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday.

If you are out of work because of the March 24 tornadoes, you may be eligible for Unemployment Insurance Assistance. You can visit the Mississippi Department of Employment Security in person at the Disaster Recovery Centers in the following counties: Carroll, Humphreys, Montgomery, and Sharkey.

The Mississippi Insurance Department will also be at the Justice Court Building (1619 Highway 25, Amory, MS) Tuesday, April 18- Thursday, April 20, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., to assist storm survivors with insurance questions, understanding their policies and more.

DEADLINES:

SNAP Replacement Benefits Deadline: April 24, 2023

Capital Disaster Loan: May 1, 2023

SBA Physical Property Loan: May 25, 2023

FEMA Application Deadline: May 25, 2023

IRS Filing Deadline (STORM VICTIMS ONLY): July 31, 2023

