Gov. Reeves signs volunteer firefighter service award program bill in Collins

The bill will create the Mississippi Length-of-Service Award Program for volunteer firefighters that will help recruitment and retention by investing $500 per year in an account that can be accessed upon retirement.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Gov. Tate Reeves is set to sign a bill that will create a service award program for volunteer firefighters in the state of Mississippi Monday in Collins.

According to the Governor’s Office, Reeves will sign House Bill 521 at Collins Fire Department Station No. 1 at 2:30 p.m.

HB 521 was originally passed in the House of Representatives before being sent back to the House after it was passed in the Senate with amendments.

The bill will create the Mississippi Length-of-Service Award Program for volunteer firefighters that will help recruitment and retention by investing $500 per year in an account that can be accessed upon retirement. At this time, HB 521 would have a $3 million appropriation annually.

Currently, more than 9,000 volunteer firefighters serve in Mississippi.

Once signed into law, the bill would take effect on July 1.

House Bill 521
LOSAP bill would create financial benefits program for volunteer firefighters
LOSAP bill making its way through Senate
Volunteer firefighter bill back in House of Representatives
HB 521 awaiting Miss. Gov. Reeves' signature

