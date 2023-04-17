Jones College students win state art competition; works now on display

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Two award-winning pieces are part of the 2023 Sophomore Art Show at Jones College.

The showcase features works from the sophomore class of art majors. Among the pieces is a 3D sculpture by Jonathan Hayes (Ellisville) that took home the blue ribbon at the Mississippi Community College Art Instructor Association’s statewide student art show and a charcoal drawing by Bryanna Davidson (Laurel) that earned 3rd place.

The pieces will be displayed at the Eula Bass Lewis Art Gallery until May 1.

Haye said his sculpture, entitled “I Told You So,” is meant to communicate his personal feelings about the world around him.

“It’s hard to describe, but the judges called it shapeless and dark,” said Hayes. “It’s one of my favorite pieces that is mostly made of paper mâché and some mat boards. Inspired by the newspaper comic strips I had access to, I carefully placed them to produce a feeling, a message about how disappointed I am with the way the current politics are turning now.”

In addition to his sculpture, Hayes has several drawings on display at the sophomore showcase.

Jones College Art instructor Melanie Banks said this year’s show features a little bit of everything, from drawing and design to ceramics and paintings.

“The Exhibit Class art majors are solid artists, producing lots of creative things,” said Eubanks. “The future is bright for them, and I’m excited about where they are going with their art. I hope the public takes the time to see their artwork.”

Brice Johnson of Raleigh said that preparing for the show felt like pulling bits of himself to put on display.

“It’s stuff from my life, what I’ve seen, and what it means to me,” said Johnson. “I’m sharing a little part of me with the community, including some of my favorite bowls, bottles, old lanterns and other uncommon things.”

Other sophomore artists include:

Nolan Davis of Laurel

Aliyah Denham of Taylorsville

Neena French of Waynesboro

Atlas Hembree of Meridian

Lindsey Hull of Alvin, Texas (currently of Ellisville)

For more information about the JC art show or to arrange a visit to the gallery, call 601-477-8401.

The Eula Bass Lewis Art Gallery is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. or by appointment only on Wednesdays. The gallery is closed during the holidays.

If you want to know more about the Jones College Art Department, visit the JC Art Department’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/JCJCFineArts/ and on Instagram @artatjonescollege.

