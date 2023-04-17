Win Stuff
HPD seeking information on missing DeSoto Co. teens

L to R: Jada Clifton,16, and Jalyssa Miller, 15.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating two missing teens.

According to HPD, 16-year-old Jada Clifton and 15-year-old Jalyssa Miller, both of DeSoto County, have been reported as missing to the Hattiesburg Police Department by the Forrest County Department of Human Services. They were last seen on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

