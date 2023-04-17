Hattiesburg Zoo gears up for Earth Day celebrations

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - First held on April 22, 1970, Earth Day now includes a wide range of events by more than one billion people in more than 193 countries. The annual event demonstrates support for environmental protection.

In the Hub City, the Hattiesburg Zoo will celebrate Earth Day on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

“One of our primary missions at the zoo is that of conservation, which we work toward every day,” said Jeremy Cumpton, the director of conservation, education and wildlife. “Our Earth Day activities aim to educate our guests about the steps they can take to improve our world.”

The Hattiesburg Zoo’s Earth Day activities will include interactive education stations throughout the zoo where guests can learn more about the animals that live there, their habitats and how they can participate in conservation efforts. There will also be animal encounters and enrichment activities throughout the day and special enrichment for animals.

Regular Zoo admission prices and annual passes apply.

