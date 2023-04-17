Driver injured in rollover crash in Forrest Co. Sunday night

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver is recovering from injuries that they suffered after being involved in a rollover crash in Forrest County Sunday night.

According to Macedonia Fire Department Public Information Officer, Austin Extine firefighters with the Sunrise and Macedonia volunteer fire departments responded to a one-vehicle rollover with entrapment in the 200 block of Butler Road around 8:30 p.m.

Once they arrived, firefighters found out that the vehicle hit a tree near the roadway causing it to overturn.

After about 15 minutes, the driver was removed from the vehicle and taken to Forrest General Hospital by AAA Ambulance Service with moderate injuries. (Austin Extine)

Extine said firefighters worked to stabilize the patient and vehicle and began efforts to rescue the driver from the vehicle by using the Jaws of Life.

Butler Road was blocked for about two hours while crews worked to clear the scene, according to Extine.

Macedonia Fire Department Public Information Officer, Austin Extine said the cause of the crash is under investigation by the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at this time. (Austin Extine)

