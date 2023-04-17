Win Stuff
City-wide art league winners feted at reception

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art hosted a reception Sunday for the Laurel Arts League city-wide art contest winners.

The contest invites students from kindergarten through sixth-grade from each school within the city to compete in an art contest.

The year, students were asked to create a piece around the idea, ‘The Greatest Day I’ve Ever Had.”

One art teacher said the annual competition is a way to let students show off their artistic ability, regardless of the school they attend.

“We are a small town in Mississippi and we have a lot of special things, but one of the most special things is the art,” said art teacher Landon Bryant of the Laurel Magnet School of the Arts .

”Art elevates us to another level, (where) we’re not just a regular small town. We’ve got this great museum right here and our kids have the opportunity to grow up among the art and to grow up appreciating what art is and what it can do for you as an individual, what it can do for your creativity and even test scores.”

Sunday marked the first year the Art League raised funds and donations from the community to provide each student with a pack of crayons vto help complete their submission.

