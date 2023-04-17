04/17 Ryan’s “Practically Perfect” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Get ready for a whole lot of sun! In fact, it’s largely all we’ll see in the sky FOR MOST OF THE WEEK! Sorry for all the shouting and exclamation marks, but it feels we needed such a week after last weekend’s storms. Thankfully we didn’t see anything serious in terms of severe weather, but there was some local flooding due to several inches of rain a few unlucky areas saw. We won’t have to worry about any more of that until Friday at the earliest, so be sure to soak up today’s sunshine and this week’s gradually warming temperatures. Expect a slightly-lower-than-average (and practically perfect) high near 75, with low humidity, sunny skies, and light northerly winds. The air will remain drier than normal until Wednesday, when return flow sets up and southerly winds pump up the moisture and temperature again. That’ll have us up into the mid 80s and muggy again by Thursday, but that’s when the next front and rain moves in. It looks like we’ll end up with a rainy Friday, but the rest of the weekend is looking dry...potentially a bit cloudy if a low in the Gulf creeps a bit closer than expected.

