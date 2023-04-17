Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

04/17 Ryan’s “Practically Perfect” Monday Morning Forecast

The clouds have finally cleared after a stormy weekend, leading to a couple of perfect days to start the week.
04/17 Ryan’s “Practically Perfect” Monday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Get ready for a whole lot of sun! In fact, it’s largely all we’ll see in the sky FOR MOST OF THE WEEK! Sorry for all the shouting and exclamation marks, but it feels we needed such a week after last weekend’s storms. Thankfully we didn’t see anything serious in terms of severe weather, but there was some local flooding due to several inches of rain a few unlucky areas saw. We won’t have to worry about any more of that until Friday at the earliest, so be sure to soak up today’s sunshine and this week’s gradually warming temperatures. Expect a slightly-lower-than-average (and practically perfect) high near 75, with low humidity, sunny skies, and light northerly winds. The air will remain drier than normal until Wednesday, when return flow sets up and southerly winds pump up the moisture and temperature again. That’ll have us up into the mid 80s and muggy again by Thursday, but that’s when the next front and rain moves in. It looks like we’ll end up with a rainy Friday, but the rest of the weekend is looking dry...potentially a bit cloudy if a low in the Gulf creeps a bit closer than expected.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. on Briarfield Avenue just north of Surf Style in Biloxi
Victim of fatal Briarfield Ave. shooting in Biloxi identified; one suspect in custody
Man taken into custody for shooting at snake while fishing on Jones College campus.
Man taken into custody for shooting at snake while fishing on Jones College campus
At least one police officer and two others are injured following a shooting near Surf Style on...
Officer, 4 others injured following shooting near Surf Style in Biloxi
Tracey Wardley, 19
Sheriff: Teen turned in to authorities by father after shooting, killing mother
Youth basketball having an impact in Wayne County
Coach looks to make change through sports

Latest News

04/17 Ryan’s “Practically Perfect” Monday Morning Forecast
04/17 Ryan’s “Practically Perfect” Monday Morning Forecast
A second look at some cool clouds from Saturday
Pine Belt saw some interesting skies Saturday
A second look at some cool clouds from Saturday
A second look at some cool clouds from Saturday
Hannah’s Sunday Forecast
Hannah’s Sunday Forecast