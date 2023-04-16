Win Stuff
Winners of ‘Take a Seat with HAC’ contest announced

Hattiesburg Arts Council names armchair contest winners
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Arts Council crowned the winners of its ‘Take a Seat with HAC’ chair decoration contest on Saturday.

More than 20 decorated chairs were on display at the Hattiesburg Cultural Arts Center, varying in size and materials.

Chairs were adorned with various paints, beads, feathers, sequins, artificial plants and even tree branches.

First- place winner of the ‘Created from Scratch’ category, Anthony DiFatta, said that his creation took three, consecutive days to complete

“I had been working on a series of other sculptures similar to this, and when I saw the post, I just immediately thought, ‘Well, this will work as a chair,” he said.

DiFatta’s chair was made completely from paper mache and tree branches.

“It’s kind of funny,” DiFatta said. “I always say my best work is either an accident or it just happens when I’m doing something else.

“I run the summer camps at the Walter Anderson Museum in Ocean Springs, and we were doing little stick sculptures with the kids using sticks we found and paper mâché and that kind of turned into a series that I’m working on. And when I saw the post, I thought this goes perfectly with this idea.

All of the chairs submitted to the competition will be on display at the Hattiesburg Cultural Arts Center until Wednesday.

