Walthall Park hosts 24th Downtown Crawfish Jam

The 24th annual Downtown Crawfish Jam was held at Walthall Park Saturday.
The 24th annual Downtown Crawfish Jam was held at Walthall Park Saturday.(wdam)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of people came to Walthall Park in Hattiesburg Saturday to get tasty and spicy mudbugs during the 24th annual Downtown Crawfish Jam.

The event featured live music and about 6,000 pounds of crawfish for folks to enjoy.

The Jam served a major fundraiser for the Hattiesburg Historic Neighborhood Association and the Walthall Foundation.

“(Walthall Park) belongs to the neighborhood and so, we’ve got to do some fundraising to maintain the park and our community center and the Walthall condos, so that’s what we do with the money from this every year,” said Andrea Saffle, one of the event’s coordinators.

Saturday’s Downtown Crawfish Jam was suspended for about two hours, when afternoon thunderstorms blew through the area.

Once the bad weather passed, most of the planned activities continued.

The event ended around 5 p.m. Saturday.

